George Edward Roderick walked into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, March 14th, one day before his 95th birthday. He was the beloved husband of 73 years to Nancy Ann Drew Roderick, whom he met when he was in the 10th grade. He and Ann have 3 daughters, Priscilla Eason (Bill) of Rocky Mount, Bridgette Stokes (Bert) of Jamestown, and Teresa Flanders (Mike) of Colfax, North Carolina. George was loved and known as “Papa” to 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Eason Thompson (Scott), Juli Eason Dees (Brandon), Kelcey Eason Stewart (Jeremy), Aaron Stokes (Anna), Drew Stokes (Kelley), Larkin Stokes Merritt (Phillip), Amy Flanders Bunch (Ryan), Mark Flanders (Denise), David Flanders (Casey), and Mary Flanders Metty (Nathan). He and Ann also have 36 great-grandchildren. George entered the Navy at the age of 17 in 1943 at the height of WWII. He qualified for service in the submarine branch, where he served as an electrician on the USS Dentuda in the Pacific theater. He was discharged in August 1946 after having participated in the first atomic weapon test at Bikini Atoll. After his military service, he went to work as a lineman in Duplin County. He and Ann were married October 15, 1947. Shortly afterward, in 1948, he began a career with the US Postal Service, moving them to Washington, DC, Rocky Mount, NC and Charlotte, NC. Eventually retiring, he and Ann moved back to Duplin County to be close to family. They have been active members of Rose Hill Baptist Church for 37 years, where many friends have become like family. George was a special man, dearly loved by all who knew him. His many talents allowed him to help others, especially his ability to fix anything. Some of the greatest times of joy for George and the whole family were being together at Christmas, Thanksgiving and at the beach each summer for many years. These are memories George helped create for our family that we will never forget. Our family is grateful for Papa’s/Daddy’s example he set for us over our entire lives and thankful to the LORD for having been in his family. A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Devotional Gardens in Warsaw with Pastor Steve Roux and Pastor Brandon Dees officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service from 12 p.m.- 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rose Hill Baptist Church, 401 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 459. Rose Hill, NC 28458 You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmmcgowen.com. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Trash dumping causes problems in county
- James Sprunt's growth most among NC community colleges
- Donations up, applicants down at school's support group
- NC's liquor business should be privatized
- Local leaders meet to ask for funding, expertise to ease flooding concerns
- Too few arm shots
- 'Pet sounds'
- Panthers hold off Bulldogs
- Students in grades 5-13 return to classrooms under Plan A
- Rebel pride shown throughout community, schoolwide
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.