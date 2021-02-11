Gerry Teachey Williamson passed away peacefully on Monday, February 1, 2021 surrounded by her family. Gerry was full of life; funny and fun-loving yet meticulous in planning and execution of projects, whether it be managing the operations of a dredge in her career with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock or creating hundreds of Christmas cookies for friends and family each year. Born in Rose Hill, NC in 1939 to Audrey Farrior Teachey and Alfred Elmo Teachey, she grew up surrounded by her brothers and sister and many cousins. Her grandparents, Lucy Southerland Farrior and Hatch Ward Farrior played a big part in her upbringing, as did many aunts and uncles. Her Brothers are Alfred Teachey of Nevada and Dwight Teachey of Pender County (and his wife Linda Edens Teachey) and her sister is Judy McCloud of Wilmington. Their children are her dear nieces and nephews. The family moved to Wilmington when her father took a job at the Shipyard. Gerry graduated from New Hanover Highschool in 1957, where she made lifelong friends and was awarded the superlative “Most Athletic”! She played basketball and tennis. Tennis was a lifelong pursuit, which she enjoyed for many years. Gerry was the wife of Millard Everett Williamson, who was the longtime Chief of Police of Wrightsville Beach. Gerry enjoyed life at the beach and was a Girl Scout Leader and former president of the Harbor Island Garden Club. She was a long time member of the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church. In retirement, Gerry lived in Wrightsboro where her neighbors became family. The family is very grateful for the love and care her neighbors showed to her. Her garden became her passion. She coaxed beauty and nourishment from the earth and sunshine. She also looked forward every year to volunteering with the Vita tax preparation program, where she made new friends every year. In addition to her siblings, Gerry leaves her daughter, Jan Brewington and husband Jim King of Wilmington. Her grandchildren; Alex Stayer-Brewington and Stuart Brewington, together with Alex’s wife Caroline Stayer-Brewington, were the light of her life. Being a grandparent was her finest talent. She will be dearly missed. The family will invite you all to a celebration of Gerry’s life when it is appropriate to do so. In the interim please step outside in nature and take a deep breath in her memory. Gerry loves you! Condolences may be made to the family at www.coblegreenlawn.com.
