Harmon Pierce, 86, of Hickory, NC formerly of Sneads Ferry, NC and Wallace, NC graduated from this life and went home to heaven on October 3rd, 2022. Harmon was born on February 24, 1936 to the late Afton and Hettie Brown Pierce and was the oldest of four children. In addition to his late parents, he was preceded in death by loving wife of over 60 years, Elizabeth Stevenson Pierce and his daughter, Patricia Gwen Pierce and also his sisters, Vera Pierce Jones and Loretta Pierce Scholar and his only brother, Arden Pierce. He is survived by his only son, John Pierce and his wife, Gloria Sherrill Pierce and his two grandsons, Aaron Pierce and wife, Callie Pierce and Zachary Pierce. Harmon was known to all as a man of great integrity. He set high standards for himself in his family life, his professional life, his civic life but most importantly in his everyday living before his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He grew up in Wallace, NC, and lived there until he moved his family in 1979 to become Post Master at Sneads Ferry, NC; a position he held until his retirement in 1992. In 2000, he and his wife, Elizabeth moved to Hickory, NC to be closer to his son, John and his family. Wherever he went, Harmon made an impression on those he associated with. Whether it was with his church family, his neighbors, his community, the postal service, the Army National Guard, the Coast Guard auxiliary, the Lion's Club, etc., Harmon was well respected as an accountable, responsible and faithful church member, family member, friend and co-worker. He is now reunited with the love of his life, his daughter who was taken too soon, his family members and friends who have gone on before him; but most importantly, he IS with his Lord, Jesus Christ. And even in his obituary, he would want the reader to know that God loves you and you too can be with the Lord when your time on this earth is over. It is very simple.... "The word is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart," that is, the word of faith we are proclaiming: that if you confess with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with your heart you believe and are justified, and with your mouth you confess and are saved. (Romans 10:8,9,10) AMEN! Harmon's life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 8th at Oak Dale Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church in Wallace, N.C. Visitation will begin at noon and will be prior to the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Padgett Funeral Home of Wallace, N.C. will be serving the family.
