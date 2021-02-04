Hazel Jenkins Lanier, age 78, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Wilmington, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband Rashie Lanier. A graveside service was held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville. Mrs. Lanier is survived by her daughter, Lisa Hood and husband Chris of Wilmington; sisters, Betty Thompson of Richlands, Marie Marshburn and husband Gene of Shallotte; brothers Dulan Jenkins of Beulaville, Doug Jenkins and wife Annette of Richlands; grandchildren, Elizabeth DiPinto and husband Graham, Britton Hood, Ada Hood; and special friend Hosea Horne, Jr. of Richlands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Least Among Us, 7413 Six Forks Rd., #410, Raleigh, NC 27615 or online at theleastamongus.org. Condolences may be sent at www.SerenityNC.com.
