Helen Cavenaugh Padgett Saylor, 86 of Wallace, passed away May 5th 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born in Duplin County on May 19, 1934, Helen was the daughter of the late J. Buel and Eula Dell Hobbs Cavenaugh. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James J. Padgett, a son, Keith Padgett, a son-in-law, William “Billy” Ramsey, and two brothers, Harold Cavenaugh and Riley Farrell Cavenaugh. She is survived by a daughter, Joy Padgett Ramsey of Wallace; a son, Greg Padgett and wife Felecia of Hope Mills; a daughter-in-law, Tina Padgett of Wallace; three granddaughters, Ann Marie Hanchey and husband Andrew, of Wallace, Betsy Ellis and husband Major of Garner, and Bethany Padgett of Rose Hill; three grandsons, Daniel Padgett of Wilmington, Trevor Padgett of Wallace, and Weston Padgett and wife Kristyn of Teachey; seven great grandchildren, Hunter Hanchey, Austin Hanchey, and Haleigh Hanchey, all of Wallace, Leah Thompson and Ethan Thompson of Garner, Blaine Padgett of Rose Hill, and Caleb Padgett of Teachey; two sisters, Lula Gray of Wallace, Marie Whaley and husband Terry of Chinquapin, and one brother, Earl Cavenaugh and wife Jo-Ann of Winnabow. She is also survived by her second husband, Fusion “Bud” Saylor of Rose Hill. She graduated from Chinquapin High School and was a 1956 graduate of James Walker Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington. For several years, she practiced as a Registered Nurse at Pender Memorial Hospital in Burgaw and Duplin General Hospital in Kenansville until joining her husband, James J. Padgett, in the management and ownership of Edgerton Funeral Home later becoming Padgett Funeral Home in which she and her husband along with their family operated for over forty years. Helen’s greatest love was her love for God and her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the apples of her eye. She loved her community and gave her service for many years in the funeral business helping others in their greatest time of need. Funeral service were held Saturday, May 8th, 2021 at 2 PM at Padgett Funeral Chapel conducted by Pastor Chris Jarman. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial followed at Duplin Memorial Gardens in Teachey. Casketbearers were Daniel Padgett, Trevor Padgett, Weston Padgett, Major Ellis, Hunter Hanchey and Austin Hanchey. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials may be made to Poston Baptist Church Building Fund, 4121 South NC 11, Wallace, NC 28466.
