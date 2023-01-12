Helen Grace Brown Brinkley

Our Ahma entered the church triumphant in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 7, 2023. Helen was born December 30, 1926, in Duplin County. She was the middle girl of 3 daughters born to Ruth Brown. In addition to her mother, Helen was preceded in death by her two sisters, Aileen Brown Edwards, and Jessie Brown Gilmore. In the summer of 1942, at the age of 15, Helen took the bus from Beulaville to Wallace to find work. She rented a room at Ms. Sewell's house and found two jobs as a waitress: one at the White House Café in downtown Wallace, and the other at the Wallace Airport Diner. It was at the airport diner, she met Linwood Brinkley in August of 1942. They married two months later, on October 25th in Dillon, South Carolina. They were married for 41 years when he passed away in 1983. Preceded in death by her husband Lin, son Clifton "Buddy" Brinkley and son-in-law Harold Maready Sr; Helen is survived by daughters, Linda Brinkley Maready, Anita Brinkley Yost, son-in-law William Yost, and son of honor Steve Lane and wife Janet; 6 grandchildren, Harold Maready Jr., Greg Maready (Geneva), Ashley Maready, Todd Brinkley (Becky), Misty Brinkley-Smith (Billy) and Alex Yost (Michaela); 12 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Deemed "Ahma" by granddaughter Ashley, she was adored for her cooking, particularly her biscuits, cakes, pies, and vegetable soup; a master craftsperson in the art of crochet and quilting; and could grow anything from a seed or a clipping. Her vegetable gardens were her passion and canning and freezing was a delight. She was the heart and soul of her family. Always had a word of advice; be it loving or stern; a comfort to those distressed and a strength in a time of need; be it her own or ours. A woman of quiet faith, reflection, and virtue. In lieu of flowers, Ms. Helen would like you to take the time and have a good meal with your family or friends. Call someone and ask them how they are doing. Stop by and have a visit with someone you've not seen in a while. Jump in the car and drive an hour and half for steamed oysters or your favorite eastern NC BBQ. Plant a garden and watch it grow. For any monetary remembrances please donate to March of Dimes. From the bottom of our hearts, our family would like to thank all the caregivers that God blessed us with and their unconditional love and care of our Ahma in the twilight of her life. Casketbearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren A graveside service will be held 11 am on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery in Wallace, North Carolina. Family will greet people before and after the service.
