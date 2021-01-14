Horace Connell James left this earthly life for his heavenly home January 6, 2021. He was born July 20, 1927, son of the late McCagey Thomas James and Susan Jones James. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Naomi Bowen James, on April 22, 2020. He was also predeceased by brothers Ralph, Russell, Rucian, Thelbert, and Jeffrey James, sisters Annie Gurganus and Reba Wooten. A recipient of the American Area World War II Victory Medal, Horace proudly served his country in the United States Navy. At the Naval Air Station, Norfolk Virginia, he was assigned to the NAS Police Department, working as a prison guard and radio dispatcher. His tour of duty on the USS Chikaskia AO-54 tanker took him across the world to places such as the Mediterranean Sea, Suez Canal, Red Sea, Yokosuka Japan, Piraeus Greece, Singapore China, and Persian Gulf. He was a dedicated employee of JP Stevens Carter Plant/StevCo Knit from 1951-1993, retiring in 1993 as shift supervisor. With 65 years of American Legion Post 156 continuous membership, he faithfully served his community and held leadership positions as Post Commander and Post Adjutant. He had a special place in his heart for Post 156 and took great pride in being a part of that organization. He cared deeply for the Wallace Pentecostal Holiness Church where he was a lifelong member. He was well respected for wise counsel over the years, always able to keep a vision for the church alive. He served as deacon on numerous occasions, and at the time of his death continued to serve as a senior elder. Horace is survived by daughter Emily James Rivenbark, and son-in-law Steve of Fuquay Varina NC, granddaughter Kristen Rivenbark Kubitz and husband Eric of Fort Mill, SC, grandson Jess Rivenbark, four great grandchildren Cameron and Weston Kubitz, Ayden and Emmy Rivenbark, a sister Eleanor Cieliesz of Jacksonville, NC, and an extended family of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Beloved father and G-daddy, we will always remember his love of family, his easy-going nature, his humble spirit, and incredible patience. “Mr. Horace” was a friend to all. Following COVID-19 CDC guidelines, his body laid in state for viewing from 12-5PM on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home Wallace, NC. There will be a Memorial Service in honor of Horace James at a later date. Those who wish to honor Horace’s memory may make a donation to the Wallace Pentecostal Holiness Church P.O. Box 354, Wallace, NC. 28466. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. Quinn McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace.
