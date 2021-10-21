Hunter Joe Brown, age 61 died Friday, October 8, 2021 in Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville. A funeral service was held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville. Mr. Brown is survived by his sister, Rachel Kennedy of Beulaville and brother Jeff Brown of Burgaw Condolences may be sent at www.SerenityNC.com. Arrangements By Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC.