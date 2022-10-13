Iska Johnson Killette, 90, died October 6, 2022, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center of Goldsboro. She was born January 9, 1932, in rural Sampson County to Amos D. Johnson and Maggie Edwards Johnson of Turkey, NC. Services are Monday, October 10, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Family visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., the funeral service is 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside observance at Devotional Gardens of Warsaw, NC. Mrs. Killette is survived by her children, Letha Davis and husband Curtis of Kernersville, NC, Emily Walter and husband Doug, Sarah McCall and husband Lyndon, and Timothy Killette and wife Barbara, all Warsaw, NC. In addition, Mrs. Killette is survived by grandchildren, Joe Davis of Greensboro, Carey McCall Greenwood, husband Ben, and their daughter Tinsley of Oxford, Mississippi; Lydia McCall Umberger, husband John of Charlotte, NC; Selena McCall and fiancé Robert Clouse of Nashville, TN; Taylor Grady and Christopher (McKenzie) Grady of Roseboro, NC; Christopher Davis, wife Julie and their two children of Atlanta, GA; and Shannon Davis King, five children, and husband Chip of Matthews, NC. Mrs. Killette is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Russell V. Killette. Along with husband, Russell, they provided many years of dedicated leadership, as members, to the Baptist mission congregation that became Calvary Baptist Church of Warsaw. Retiring after many years in textiles, she particularly enjoyed having the opportunity to serve Calvary’s membership as a part of the hospitality team. Retirement also gave her time for collecting flowers from friends and planting them in her yard to share the blooms with others. In addition, she was a faithful Ladies Auxiliary member of the Warsaw, NC, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9810. She was predeceased by parents Amos and Maggie Edwards, and last survivor of her siblings Doris Warren, Madeline Merritt, J.D. (James Daniel) Johnson, George Johnson, John Carlos Johnson, Worth Johnson, Jewel Taylor, and Lloyd Johnson. The family expresses gratitude to the many friends, neighbors, relatives, and the medical providers whose care enabled Mrs. Killette to achieve her goal to live independent in her home until her final days when the staff at Kitty Askins Hospice Center aided her peaceful transition with their unique skills and personalized care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in her memory, to the Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534 (website: http://www.3hc.org/services/hospice-care/kitty-askins-hospice-center/).
