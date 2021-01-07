On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 12:24 PM, Jack Donald Grady, Jr. took his last breath with his wife, Barbara Humphrey Grady, by his side at the Vidant Hospice in Greenville, North Carolina. Donald or Don, as some people called him, had been trying to recover from Bypass Vascular surgery on his left leg since July, when on November 25th, he learned that he had cancer in his Lung, Liver, Lymph nodes and Bones. Don was a man of perfection. Anything he did had to be exactly right. No matter what he was doing, you can count on it being done perfect and he expected us to be that way too. That is just one of his traits he left us. Don graduated from East Duplin High School in 1971 and retired from the Kinston DuPont Plant with almost 40 years of dedicated service, having worked in the Relief Valve Shop and several years with contractors. Don also attended Lenoir Community College where he earned two 2-year Associate degrees and was always on the Dean’s List, another perfection he had. In January 2012, Don and Barbara joined the Sanderson Farms Family, as Grady Farms, building four Breeder Houses. He took great pride in making his farm the best it could be. He and Barbara were awarded the 2016 environmental Grower Award Finalist from The NC Poultry Federation as a Grower for Sanderson Farms in Kinston. Robbie Grady, their son, has managed the operation since the beginning and during his last days. Papa reminded or refreshed him about everything. Don loved his Grady Farms family. He took them in as family. Don always took great pride in making sure Barbara and his family would be taken care of whenever his day would come. Don was a farmer, a skilled mechanic, a master of all trades and he did love John Deere Equipment. He was a member of Snow Hill OFWB Church near Mount Olive, NC. Donald was born on November 9, 1952 to Jack Donald Grady, Sr. and Emily Lois Kornegay Grady who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his brother, Samuel David Grady, His father and mother-in law, Clifton and Claro Humphrey. Don is survived by the love of his life and wife of over 35 years, Barbara Jean Humphrey Grady of the home and his four-legged sweetheart, Chrissie, his son, Robert Donald “Robbie” Grady and his girlfriend, Sandy Walker, two granddaughters, Skylar Grady and Tiffany Grady Martin. His sister, Edith Grady Williams and her significant other, Mitch Reason of Leland, NC, Brother and sister-in-law, Ret. Col. Lawrence and Cherle Humphrey of Green Cove Springs, FL and Sister-in-law, Frances H. Tilghman of Hugo, NC. He is survived by many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jack Donald was a private person; he wanted only a private service with the immediate family. It was held on Saturday morning, December 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the mausoleum at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Pink Hill, NC, officiated by Pastor Mark S. Hobbs who also was his dear friend and confidant. The family wishes to thank The Vidant Duplin 3HC nurses, Tara Mobley, and Brandi Ham for all the special care of Don. Also, we would like to thank Heather Tyndall, his PCP, at Physicians East-Beulaville, for all she has done for him. Memorials may be sent to Snow Hill OFWB Church Building Fund Attn: Jenean Kennedy, 1224 Red Hill Road, Mount Olive, NC 28365 or Vidant Home Health and Hospice of Kenansville, 750 S Kenansville Bypass, Kenansville, NC 28349. Condolences can be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.