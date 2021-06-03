Jackie Wayne Potter, age 80, of Magnolia passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at home. He was born June 12, 1940 in Duplin County, NC to the late Lawrence Leroy Potter and wife, Lela Quinn Potter. He attended Magnolia School and graduated from James Kenan High School. He received an accounting degree from Miller-Motte Business School. Jackie was a retired Cape Fear River Pilot with over 39 years of service. He started his career with Stone Towing Line where he worked as a bookkeeper, tug boat deckhand, tug captain, and docking master. In 1965 he was appointed as an apprentice pilot on the Cape Fear River and in 1968 became a licensed pilot. He was the first pilot to serve on the Board of Navigation and Pilotage for the Cape Fear River and Bar. He was a member of the Wilmington Cape Fear Pilots Association where he served 3 terms as President of the Association. Jackie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Lois Jones Potter, one son, Timothy Potter and wife, Amanda, daughter-in-law, Sherri Potter, two granddaughters, Nichole Potter Wilkins and husband, Matt and Natalie Potter, one grandson, Trey Potter, one great granddaughter, Hayden B. Wilkins and lots of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Michael Potter, one grandson, Zachary N. Potter, and one great grandson, Reid Michael Wilkins. A funeral service was held 2:00 p. m., Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Community Funeral Home Chapel in Warsaw, NC, with visitation following the service. A graveside service was held 10:30 a. m., Monday, May 31, 2021 in Devotional Gardens, Warsaw, NC. Arrangements announced by and a service of Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc.
