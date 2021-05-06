James Cooper Goff, age 73, of Kenansville, NC passed away April 21, 2021; he suffered with heart disease. He was born in Wilson County, NC, and proudly served in the army during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by his parents Bennie C. and Sadie M. Goff, and brothers and sisters-in-law Archie M. (Edith) and Daniel F. (Ayako) and brother-in-law, John A. Smith. He is survived by his sister Marie G. Smith, nieces and nephews and their families, and Goff and Moore cousins. He leaves behind special friends George and Sheila Jackson. A celebration of life will be held later in the year. A service of Community Funeral Home, Warsaw.
