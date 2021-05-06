James Edward “Jim” Wells, Jr., 63, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at his home in Mount Olive. He was born on May 6, 1957 in Duplin County, North Carolina, to James Edward “Jimmy” Wells, Sr. and Alma Jean Whitfield Wells. Jim graduated from Southern Wayne High School, class of ’75. He served in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. Jim was self-employed as a licensed electrician and traveled all over the world for his work, from helping with the Hurricane Katrina aftermath in New Orleans to civilian contract work in Afghanistan. Before becoming a licensed electrician, he worked as a QA Electrical Inspector for the nuclear power industry. Jim leaves to cherish his memory his children, Sydney Wells of High Point and Jim Wells, III of Mount Olive; his sisters, Connie Wells and husband Gene Lilley, Jr. of Mount Olive and Kim Wells-Lewis and husband Tim Lewis of Hampstead; his niece, Jessica Lewis of St. Petersburg, Florida; his nephew, Preston Lewis of Hampstead; and many other much loved family and friends. At some point Jim had told his kids that he didn't want a funeral - just to cook a pig and have someone say a few words. He would have been 64 on May 6th. We'll be cooking a pig for a late lunch and celebrating him on Saturday, May 8th, from 2 – 5 p.m. with a gathering at the Fellowship Hall of Rones Chapel Church outside of Mount Olive, NC. If you knew Jim and want to join us, please come to have a meal with us. There will be plenty and Jim would love for you to be there. Please share this with others who knew him. Donations may be made in his memory to the Rones Chapel Area Community Center’s (RCACC) Tutor to the Top Program. You may donate through RCACC’s Facebook page, by email: RCACC@earthlink.net, or by calling 919-658-0476.
