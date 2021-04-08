James (Jay) Herman Hines, 97, died peacefully on the afternoon of March 28, 2021 after having suffered a stroke. Jay was born on February 07, 1924, the youngest child of William Edward Hines and Kate Middleton Hines in Warsaw, NC. Jay grew up in Warsaw where he attended high school and later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He served in the Army Military Police and was stationed in New Guinea during World War II. Jay married Sara Rebecca Martin on April 10, 1948. He was a dedicated husband and father with a strong focus on faith and family. Jay was a lifetime member of the Warsaw Presbyterian Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Chairman of the Board of Deacons, Elder, and Clerk of the Session. He lived on his farm in Kenansville, NC for his entire adult life right up until the day of his stroke. He was self-employed entrepreneur who started businesses involving sweet potato curing, mobile home parks, land development, solar farms and farming. Jay was especially fond of family gatherings with shuffleboard and bingo. He also enjoyed the competition and fellowship of a good game of tennis until his late 80’s and bridge until his late 90’s. Jay is predeceased by his wife, Sara Martin Hines, by his brothers Samuel Middleton Hines, William Edward Hines, Jr., Edward Earl Hines, and by his sisters Elizabeth Hines Page, and Martha Hines Buck. Jay is survived by his children, James H. Hines, Jr and wife, Brenda of Apex, NC and Thomas M. Hines and wife, Evalyn of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Robert T. Hines and wife, Kate of Holly Springs, NC and Joy Hines Bouquin and husband, Todd of Apex, NC; and five great grandchildren. A viewing was held at the Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, NC on Friday, April 02, 2021. A graveside service followed at Devotional Gardens. In lieu of flowers, any assistance you may offer to someone in need to celebrate Jay's lifelong spirit of giving would be wonderful. The Hines family greatly appreciates your kind support and prayers.
