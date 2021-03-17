James "Jimmy" Carlton Rouse, 87, of Rose Hill, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Duplin County on September 23, 1933 to the late Carson Fisher and Juanita Anderson Rouse. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his sister, Madie Doris Lanier, and brother, Gilbert Carson "G.C." Rouse. Jimmy leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Shelby Brown Rouse; daughters, Rene’ Hoxie (Brian) of Rose Hill, Cynthia Hoffmann (Ray) of Rose Hill, Pamela Morgan (David) of Rose Hill; grandchildren, Chandler Hoxie (Elizabeth) of Sanford, Quinton Morgan of Chapel Hill, and Cpl. Rachel Hoffmann of Camp Pendleton, CA; great granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Hoxie of Sanford; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Jimmy proudly served his country in the US National Guard and the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged from the army, Jimmy worked as a building contractor, before retiring with Murphy Farms as a Project Manager. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding horses, farming, working in the garden and construction work. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed dearly but treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. A graveside service with military honors was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Clay Hill Cemetery, Rose Hill with Pastor Daniel Garrison and Pastor Kayla Carter officiating. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- NC's second in command visits Duplin
- Duplin commission approves broadband deal with ATMC
- Beulaville commissioners consider new employee manual
- Nine areas of emphasis in Kenansville's water project
- Gifts of love inspired by tragedy
- Duplin among counties eligible for ETA relief funds
- Vaccine clinics in Wallace postponed on Friday, Saturday
- Clocks go back an hour on Sunday, don't be blue
- Rebels rebound from tough setback, throttle Jones Senior
- Unbeaten Tiger booters kicking tails of ECC foes
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.