James Thomas "Tommy" Taylor, 73, of Faison, died early Friday morning, September 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Best Taylor, of the home; a son and his wife, James Thomas Taylor III, and Brittany Taylor; a grandson, James Thomas Taylor IV; his siblings, Ed Taylor of Faison, Lewis Taylor and wife, Sheila, of Newland, NC; Becky Jackson and husband, J.W., of Faison, Ceness Taylor and wife, Terri, of Garner, Joe Taylor and wife, Marilyn, of Faison. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, James "Jim" T. Taylor, Sr., and Eleanor Lewis Taylor. He was a member and a ruling elder of Faison Presbyterian Church. He loved serving on the Faison Fire & Rescue in his younger years. He was a charter member of the Rescue Squad in 1968 and a lifetime retired member of the Fire Department. He was also a member of the Faison Lions Club for several years. Tommy grew up farming with his daddy and then became an owner/operator of a trucking business. His favorite past time was riding the Intracoastal Waterway on his Parker boat. His most recent favorite pastime was spending time with his grandson. Memorials may be directed to Faison Presbyterian Church; P.O. Box 160, Faison, NC 28341 or Faison Fire Department P.O. Box 758, Faison, NC 28341. Graveside Services were held on Tuesday, September 28, at 11:00 AM at the Faison Cemetery, 100 Cemetery. A Tyndall service.
