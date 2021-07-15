Janice Faye Carter Miles, 79, passed away on July 6, 2021 at Lenoir Assisted Living in Pink Hill. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bland Carter and Mina Thompson, also her granddaughter, Christine Nicole Smith. She is survived by her husband, Charles Miles of the home, Cynthia Holmes and husband Robert of Potters Hill, Joyce Loftin of Pink Hill, and Dannah Drake and husband Glenn of Pinhook. Her brother Joseph Garry Thompson of Beulaville. Her grandsons Christopher Robinson of Centerville, Tennessee, Thomas Williams and wife Ashley Marie of Kinston, William Williams of Deep Run, Jonathan Nethercutt and wife Ashlie of Jacksonville, Michael Nethercutt of Durham, Patrick Kennedy and wife Bethany of Butler, Pennsylvania, Timothy Kennedy of Goldsboro, Christopher Holmes of Newport News, Virginia, Jeremy Andrews of Jacksonville, and Nicolas Couch of Potters Hill. 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral services were held at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Visitation was held Wednesday, July 7 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Funeral services were Thursday, July 8 at 10:00 am with burial at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences can be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
