Jennifer Erin Benton Minter of Wilmington, formerly of Wallace departed her earthly life during the afternoon of May 31, 2021 while at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC. Born in New Hanover County on May 17, 1977, she is the daughter of Theresa Carolyn Brooks Elias and the late Thomas Wayne Benton. She is also predeceased by her maternal grandparents—Doris Blanchard and Charles Vance Brooks III; paternal grandparents—Doris Young and William Hubert Benton. Left to cherish her memory are her husband—Eric Andrew Minter of Wilmington; mother—Theresa Brooks Elias and husband Anthony of Wallace; siblings—Charles Elias and wife Angie of Wilmington, Carolyn Cavanaugh and husband Ryan of Raleigh; nieces—Kalilah Elias of Wilmington, Mira Elias of Wilmington; nephew—Everette Cavanaugh of Raleigh; and her beloved Jack Russell—‘Gunner’. Mrs. Minter was a wonderful young lady with a tremendous personality and vigor for life itself. With a smile everywhere she went, she was a joy to everyone she encountered. She had a great up-beat presence which made you “love her if you knew her”. Having graduated from North Carolina State University, she attained a major in political science and a minor in English. Having grown up in Wallace, she was a member of the Wallace First Baptist Church for the greater part of her life. Enjoyment for her was reading, shopping, the beach, White Lake, and most of all spending time with her family who she dearly loved. A graveside service to celebrate her life was set for 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Rockfish Memorial Cemetery of Wallace. Family asks, rather than floral arrangements, that consideration be given to a contribution to the Nurse Scholarship Fund https://unchealthfoundation.org/giving/ways-to-give/ (or mail to 123 West Franklin St.--Chapel Hill, NC 27516)
