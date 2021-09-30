Jerry May Thigpen, age 85, died Thursday, September 24, 2021, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Myrna Thigpen, parents, Evelyn and Orvis Thigpen, and brothers Murphy and Benny Thigpen. Mr. Thigpen was a teacher for 36 years, a drivers education instructor for 57 years, and served as Athletic Director and coach during his career at East Duplin High School. He also served his country in the U. S. Army. A graveside service was held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville. Mr. Thigpen is survived by his daughter Bea Lanier of Raleigh, son Kirk Thigpen of Beulaville, three grandchildren, and special friend Phyllis Trott. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent at www.SerenityNC.com. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Duplin man jailed for murder
- Former District Court Judge Timothy Smith dies at age of 61
- Marriage licenses issued for Duplin County August
- Warsaw fleet partnerships bring savings, new vehicles
- Correction
- SBI probes fuel purchases by former Wallace police officer
- Action Pathways earns national community action award
- Duplin County highway to close for one year
- Blue, Brew & ‘Que Festival draws large crowds
- Facts and myths about the COVID-19 vaccines
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.