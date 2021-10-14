John Taylor of Roosevelt, New York departed this life at A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility after a period of declining health. He was born to the late John and Erie Taylor in Deep Bottom, North Carolina on September 11, 1940. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Culbertson Taylor. John’s life fully exceeded his own expectations. He was born into a sharecropping family and educated in the Chinquapin Schools in Duplin County, North Carolina. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Missionary Church in Deep Bottom, North Carolina. At the age of 14, John took an opportunity to go to New York City as part of the great African American migration leaving the South and heading north. He eventually made his way to Long Beach, NY, where he met Mary in 1957 – the love of his life. They would marry and have children. Roosevelt, Long Island is where John built, owned and operated Taylor’s Floor Waxing Service for over 50 years. His life goals included being a good business man, learning to be a good husband and family man. For years, John loved bowling, lifting weights and sports. He was a strong swimmer and enjoyed the beach and ocean as well. He loved to travel and over the years, he and Mary enjoyed many tropical cruises together. They also loved Broadway and various music entertainment shows as well as entertaining at home. John enjoyed gardening and, for a long time, prided himself on having a beautiful lawn. In more recent years, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, continuing his exploration of New York City streets and venues, going for long walks near home and watching sports. Survivors to cherish forever his kind and loving memories includes six loving children, Beverly Taylor of Woodbridge, VA, Terry Taylor of Inman, SC, Evelyn Taylor Graves (Norman) of Springfield, VA, Jonathan Taylor of Hempstead, NY, Leon Taylor of Bullock, NC Renee Gatling of Roosevelt, NY and; 4 wonderful grandchildren, Leon Taylor, Taylor Graves, Aja Gatling, and Anthony Gatling; 2 Sisters, Rosa Young of Philadelphia, PA and Lilly Williams of Wallace, NC; two brothers, John Wesley Taylor and Leon Taylor of Wallace, NC; 3 Brother in Laws, Thomas Jones, Walter Culbertson (Shirley),and Roman Culbertson (Dorothy) all of Cleveland, NC; one uncle, Gary Hall of Cleveland, NC. John is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren other relatives and friends. John will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We pray that he has found peace, joy and happiness as he has made his journey from this earth. Arrangements: Public Walk Thru was Monday, October 11, 2021 from 1-3pm at the funeral home. Funeral Service was Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 1pm in the A. R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Burial was in the Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Taylor family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
