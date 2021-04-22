Johnnie "Buddy" Carlton Blanton, 90, of Wallace left this earthly life for his eternal rest on Monday, April 12, 2021 from Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born on April 11, 1931 in Duplin County; the son of the late John Henry and Sallie Rivenbark Blanton. He was also predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy Merritt Blanton; his grandchildren, Jake Blanton and Teresa Blanton; and siblings, Mary Padgett, Dorothy Wrought and Alice Adams. Johnnie was a life-long devoted member of First Baptist Church of Wallace. Surviving is his children, Lois B. Watkins of Burgaw, Ann B. Pittman of Wilmington and Johnny Blanton, Sr, (Laura) of Wallace; grandchildren, Jason Pittman (Debbie), John Blanton, Jr. (Yoly), and Amber Dixon (Marcus); great grandchildren, Morgan Blanton, Jordan Blanton, Avery Blanton, Paxton Dixon and Jaley Carr; brother, Tommy Blanton (Althea) of Wallace; sisters, Elmer Pierce (Archie) of Hampstead and Betty Heaton of Clinton; sister-in-law, Peggy Ann Trammell of New Iberia, LA; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that loved Johnnie dearly. Johnnie or "Buddy", as he was affectionately called, was a loving father and caring grandfather and brother. He was a simple man who loved his family with all his heart. Being a hard worker, Buddy diligently worked for Wallace Service Center for many years. He never met a stranger and always interesting to talk with. Buddy had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He enjoyed feeding his (and others) cats, watching western movies, and spending time with family and friends. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. Buddy will surely be missed but treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Family graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Riverview Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Reverend Dr. Al Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial gifts be given to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wallace, NC www.quinnmcgowen.com.
