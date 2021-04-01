Judy Harrell Parker, 70, of Wallace left this earthly life for her eternal rest in the early hours of Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born on January 12, 1951 in Pender County; the daughter of the late Preston C. Harrell and Eleanor Rackley Pierce. She is also predeceased by her husband, William Jerome Parker; her brothers, Arnold Rackley, Ronnie Pierce, and Preston Rackley. Surviving are her children, William Jerome Parker, Jr. and wife, Mollie of Clayton, Crystal P. Ward and husband, Robbie of Wallace, and Joshua Wray Parker of Wallace; grandchildren, Anthony Parker, Corey Parker, Robbie Ward, II and Dustin Ward; great grandchildren, Burlyn Ward, Rowan Ward, Maddie Gray Parker, and Bryson Parker; sister, Jackie Parker and husband, Gene Ray of Wallace; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends that loved Judy dearly. Judy was a loving mother and caring grandmother who loved her children with all her heart. She enjoyed was doing simple things like working in the yard, playing Bingo, cooking, and fishing, but was the happiest when she was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Judy was a strong yet gentle presence who looked for and encouraged the best in those she loved. With a big heart, Judy would give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed it. She had a witty personality that would make you laugh and feel better about yourself. Judy will surely be missed but treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Graveside service was held at 1:00p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Riverview Memorial Park Mausoleum with Mr. Derek Mobley officiating. The family received friends from 12p.m. to 1p.m. on Friday at Riverview Memorial Park. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home, Wallace, NC www.quinnmcgowen.com.
