Julian Robert Raynor passed away on September 30, 2021 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Facility in Wilmington, NC. He was born on April 9, 1943, in Wilmington, NC to the late Eddie Jackson Raynor and Ruby Mills Raynor. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Ray Raynor. Growing up in New Hanover County, Julian was not a stranger to hard work. Starting at the young age of 12, he spent many of his mornings before the sunrise, delivering newspapers on his bicycle for a grand total of $15 per week. That same work ethic carried him through 16 more years of hand-tossing newspapers, and followed into his career at CP&L for 42 years. Graduating from New Hanover High School in ‘61, he was then a part of the first class of Wilmington College. After enlisting in the National Guard, he tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Peggy Watkins Raynor, whom he’s had a long, loving marriage of 58 years. The two married on September 15, 1963, and three years later started their family. Julian survived by his wife, Peggy, his two daughters, Cathy Raynor McDonald (Tom) of Oakboro, NC and Connie E. Raynor of Wilmington, NC, as well as his six grandchildren: Keenan, Tyler, Natalie, Rachel, Elizabeth, and Andrew. Julian often credited his life to God, his wife (Peggy), banana pudding, and his favorite child: Ellie, his 12-year-old Shih-Tzu/Bichon pooch. He was a man of many, God-given talents: his beautiful singing voice, his famous basketball ‘hook shot,’ and the ability to turn strangers into friends. He enjoyed playing ping-pong, piddling on the piano, and drinking McDonald’s milkshakes. Among his close friends and family, he was also a man of quite a few nicknames; those being: “Julio,” “JR,” and “Loser” (specially nicknamed by his youngest grandchild, Andrew). Upon retiring from CP&L in 2005, Julian spent the bulk of his time in the church service, volunteering for Storm Services, caregiving, and spending time with his boisterous family. He was a family man, and that family includes the members of United Advent Christian Church, where he and his wife, Peggy, have been lifelong members. Apart from is impressive sock collection, Julian is best known for his big heart, his desire to serve others, and his faith. He was one of the good guys, and he will be heavily missed. A memorial celebration was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8th, 2021 at United Advent Christian Church, 4912 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412. The family accepted visitors at the church at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Facility at 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401, and/or United Advent Christian Church at 4912 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412. Condolences may be shared with the family in the online guestbook at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
