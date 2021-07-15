Mrs. Julie Anne (Prestage) Holtom, 84, of Sun City Center, FL passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. Julie was born in Kalamazoo MI, to the late Richard E. and Lorraine Prestage on September 6, 1936. She was a 1956 graduate of Lakeview High School, in Battle Creek, Michigan. Julie and her husband, Daniel H Holtom, Jr. retired and moved from North Carolina to Sun City Center, Florida in 2001. She retired from Belk Department Store as a bridal consultant while in NC. While in Florida, Julie volunteered at the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. She is survived by her husband, Dan of 64 years, son, Stephen D. and Linda of Bremerton Washington, daughters Pamela H Adams and Dale, Jennifer H Ellis & Robert, and son Jeffrey and Michelle of North Carolina. Additionally, she is survived by her loving brother William H. Prestage and family. She was lovingly known as “Gramme” to 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Julie is preceded in death by brothers, Duane J. (Bud) Prestage, Richard Prestage, and sister Joanne Lewis. A memorial service was held Saturday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Sun City Center UMC with the Pastor Richard Hasley officiating. Plans for a North Carolina memorial are also underway. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Sun City Center Emergency Squad or Life Path Hospice in Sun City Center, Florida. Zipperer's Funeral Home, Ruskin, Florida
