Kenneth M. Holloman, Jr.

Kenneth Malcolm Holloman, Jr., 60, of Faison, died on Saturday, August 14 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. He is survived by his wife Daphne Parker Holloman of Faison; a son and daughter in law, Kenneth W. Holloman and Janet of Mount Olive; a daughter, Addyson Rose Holloman of the home; his brothers, Charles Ray Holloman of South Carolina, Charlie Mac Holloman of Warsaw, Doug Holloman and his wife Wendi, of Clinton, and Jimmy Holloman of Virginia; six grandchildren, Payton Holloman, Hannah Holloman, Brayden Holloman, Ryland and Breeland Holloman, and Reagan Wiggins. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth M. Holloman, Sr., and Betty Jane Carter; a son, Kevin Holloman; and two brothers, Randy and Karl Wayne Holloman. Funeral services for Ken were held on Wednesday evening, August 18th, at 6 o’clock, in the chapel of Tyndall Funeral Home. Pastor Robert Holland officiated the service followed by a time of visitation with the family. A committal service was held on Thursday morning, August 19th, at 10 o’clock in the Faison Cemetery. The family also received friends at Ken’s residence located on E. Goshen Street, Faison. Flowers are welcome.
