L. Glenn Jernigan

Lewis Glenn Jernigan, 82, passed away Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, at his home. Visitation was held Wednesday, July 14, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Tyndall Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial was in Devotional Gardens at Warsaw after the services. Those participating in the service included the Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan, the Rev. Andy Beard, the Rev. Scott Kennedy, and Lee Kennedy. Memorial gifts may be directed to Celebrate Recovery Program at Faison Baptist Church, PO Box 280, Faison, NC 28341, or Faison Fire and Rescue, PO Box 758, Faison, NC 28341. Mr. Jernigan was preceded in death by his parents, Audie Jerome and Lillie Jernigan; a brother, Leslie Jernigan; and a sister, Shelby Jean Pearsall. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn Miller Jernigan, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Jernigan Jackson and Perry Jackson of Clinton; a son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Renee Jernigan of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Matthew Rogers and wife, Amber, of Faison, Diana Hairr and husband, Brandon, of Turkey, Taylor Jernigan of Greenville, and Hunter Jernigan of Ellizabeth City; two great-grandchildren, Gavin Hairr and Kadelyn Hairr of Turkey; nieces, Donna Pearsall, Nicole King, and Nikki Ennis, a nephew, Chuck Pearsall, and their families. Mr. Jernigan lived a life of service to his God, his community, and his family. As a long time member of Faison Baptist Church, he had been chairman of the board of deacons, song leader, and Sunday school superintendent, as well as serving in many other capacities. At age 20 he joined Faison Fire Department and served continuously for 62 years, 36 years as chief, and afterwards as safety officer. He had been employed by the Duplin County Sheriff's Department for 41 years, beginning as deputy, working his way up through the ranks, retiring in 2002 as Duplin County Sheriff. He was a member of Duplin County Rotary Club and had served for over 30 years on the board of directors at Vidant Duplin Hospital, formerly Duplin General Hospital. He had also been influential in the formation of Goshen Medical Center and served on its original board of directors. Online condolences can be made at www.tyndallfh.com.A Tyndall service.
