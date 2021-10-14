Laura Jean Giddeons Johnson of Wallace, NC departed her earthly life during the evening of Tuesday, October 5, 2021 while at Duplin Vidant Hospital in Kenansville. Born on May 18, 1932 in Pender County, she is the daughter of the late Leonard Cleveland Giddeons, Sr. and Clydia Elizabeth Rivenbark. Also preceding her in death are her husband—John Washington Johnson; daughter—Brenda Bowen; four brothers and four sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her son—John Charles “Chuck” Johnson and wife Cindy of Harrells; grandchildren—John Bowen and wife Caroline of Harrells, Kyle Johnson of Pink Hill, Haley Lanier and husband Jerry of Clayton, and Taylor Johnson of Wallace; great grandchildren—Lauren Bowen, Addison Bowen, and Asher Johnson; and brother—Leophas Giddeons and wife Annette of Wallace. Mrs. Johnson was a true “Southern Belle” in all aspects of her life while here on earth. Her caring for others sets a wonderful example for all of us as we go through life helping others. She was the owner and operator of Johnson Furniture in Wallace for many years and during this time made many wonderful lifelong friends who will always remember her. A service to celebrate her life was set for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Siloam Baptist Church in Harrells, NC, followed by interment in Wells Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating was the Reverend Stan Jenkins and the Reverend Barry Wells. The family asks that, rather than floral arrangements, consideration be given to a contribution to Children’s Home Society of North Carolina. Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services is proudly serving the Johnson family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Dinner with family leads to $32M settlement for local farmers
- Q & A with Jason Wells
- Home rebuilding ministry needs workers in Duplin
- Q & A with Linda Sikes
- Q & A with Marsha Whaley
- Q & A with Jason Davis
- Duplin among first school districts to implement statewide blended instructional models
- Q & A with Jackial Swinson
- Cycle NC riders to visit Duplin Friday
- Should we be critical of Critical Race Theory?
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.