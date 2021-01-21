Leonard Ray Cherry, Sr., 76, native of the Beautancus community, Mount Olive, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was a member of the 1963 graduating class of North Duplin High School at Calypso and was a retired firefighter with Oak Wolfe Fire Department. Leonard had been employed as an installation technician beginning with Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Company, and retiring with its successor, Sprint. Also, through the years, he had done a little farming. Leonard is survived by his special friend and companion, Ladeane Little, of Faison; his children, Leonard Ray Cherry, Jr. of Mount Olive, Jeanne Cherry King and husband, Brad, of Mount Olive, and Michael Cherry and wife, Debbie, of Potters Hill; three grandchildren, Megan Hill and husband, Tim, of Mount Olive, Jonathan Cherry and wife, Krystal, of Pink Hill, and Taylor Cherry of Potters Hill; and four great-grandchildren, Bryson Hill, Emersyn Hill, Everly Hill, and Kharity Cherry. Also surviving him is Doris Powell Cherry, the mother of his children. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany Preston; and by his parents, Jack L. and Julia Hinson Cherry. A service to remember the life of Leonard Cherry was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 7, on the lawn at Wayne Memorial Park Mausoleum. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Rose. Memorial gifts may be made to Oak Wolfe Fire Department, c/o John Daniel Ivey, 338 Ivey Road, Mount Olive, NC 28365, or Faison Baptist Church, PO Box 280, Faison, NC 28341. A Tyndall service.
