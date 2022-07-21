Leroy Frederick Button Sr. “Freddy” 78 of Harrells died peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday July 5, 2022 at Novant health New Hanover in Wilmington. Freddy was born on June 27, 1944 in Queens, NY to the late George & Leila Button. As a baby Freddy with his parents relocated to Lanham Maryland. In the summer of 1961 he met Anna, the love of his life. They started to build a beautiful life together in Lanham, MD. They then moved to Port Republic, MD where they continued to build a beautiful life and family together. They moved with his parents to their farm. Freddy enjoyed growing peach trees, strawberries and more with his Father which he loved. As a family he enjoyed trips to ocean city, MD & boating on the Chesapeake bay with family. He also loved buying tools even if he had it but simply if it was a “good deal”. Freddy started working at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC and was a Forman at the plumbing shop. He then moved to the Library of Congress working as a Master Plumber for the United States Federal Government for over 40 years. After retiring in 2006 he relocated to Harrells with his wife & family. Soon after a new love of becoming a Great Grandfather. He will be missed by many. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday July 13, 2022 at 2pm at Crossroads Church 429-1 NC 41 hwy Harrells, NC with Pastor Earl Smith officiating. Freddy leaves to cherish in his memory his wife of 60 years Anna Button of the Home. Children: Leroy Button & Fiancé Felicity McLean of Clinton, MD. Laura Vanek & husband Sheldon Vanek of Harrells. Grandchildren: Christina Barcomb & husband Mark Barcomb of Harrells. Kevin Button & wife Rachel Button of Port Republic, MD Eric Button of Garland & Timmy Button of Autryville. Great Grandchildren: Landon Barcomb, Emileigh Barcomb & Alyssa Adam’s.