Lessie Mae Maready Newton, 92, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Friday, July 16th, at 1:30pm at Brookwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Phil McMillan officiating. Burial followed at Onslow Memorial Park. Lessie was born on October 10, 1928 in Duplin County to Leslie and Lillie Maready. After high school, she earned a degree at East Carolina University and soon after was employed as a social worker at what then was the Onslow County Public Welfare Department. She later became the agency’s first specialist on aging and the first supervisor of adult services. She became active in all aspects of the community related to the handicapped and elderly, serving on numerous boards and committees, including forming the Onslow Council on Aging. After 32 years at the Department of Social Services, Lessie managed Newton Sign Company for another 30 years where she was a co-owner with her husband of 63 years, Richard. She had many interests in business including property management, operation of the Country Grill, and making and selling crafts and baked goods. Lessie was a member of Brookwood Baptist Church for 60 years, the Elizabeth Lake Garden Club, an avid cookbook collector and enjoyed cooking shows and current events. She also remained very committed to her interest with the elderly facilitating entertainment programs at assisted living centers and nursing homes for decades. Lessie loved her family, friends, giving gifts to people, and making them smile. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Bowen (Mike) of Jacksonville, NC and Karen Randles (Alan) of Jacksonville, NC; her son, Stanfield Newton of New York, NY; her grandchildren, Brooke Bowen (Chris) of Jacksonville, NC and Michael Bowen, Jr. of Jacksonville, NC; her sister-in-law, Margaret Haynie of NC; brother-in-law, Billy Newton of NC; and numerous cousins, family, and friends. The family received friends Thursday, July 15th, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Internet tributes may be left at www.jonesfh.org.
