Lewis Ray Stokes, 58, of Wallace, NC left his earthly life on Thursday April 29th 2021 while at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. Ray was born in New Hanover County on May 13th 1962. He is preceded in death by his father Mitchell Stokes, grandparents Jacob and Meta Stokes, Robert and Margaret Wood, and niece Jessica Hanchey. Ray worked several years in textiles and truck driving. He enjoyed fishing, visiting the beach, grilling, and spending time with family and friends. Left to cherish his memories are his loving mother Bettie Stokes of Wallace, sisters Pam Hanchey (Robin) of Wallace, Melinda Bodzinski of Chinquapin, Amanda Brock (Tommy) of Mt. Olive, nephew Blake Bodzinski of Wilmington, nieces Amber Brown (Robby) of Wallace, Megan Hall (Dwayne) of Wallace, Kayla Bodzinski of Chinquapin, great nephews Jackson and Levi Brown of Wallace, step-grandmother Louise Wood of Chinquapin, and many other family and friends. A memorial graveside service to celebrate his life is set for May 4th 2021 at 11 am at Jones Family Cemetery in Chinquapin NC. (677 Ludie Brown Rd.) with visitation to follow. Officiating will be Reverend Louise Wood.
