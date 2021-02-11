At 2:40 a.m. on February 6, 2021, Linda Irene Fields Martin, 70, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her generosity and faith knew no bounds. Born in Kinston, North Carolina, Linda was the daughter of William Wayne and Martha Frances Wade Fields, both natives of the state’s rural coastal plain region. Soon after Linda’s birth, her family moved to Durham, where she attended Hope Valley Elementary School. After the death of her father, whom she loved throughout her life, Linda, her mother and three siblings moved to the Sherron Acres neighborhood of Durham. Linda attended Bethesda Elementary School, where she received numerous accolades, and Southern High School, where she served as yearbook editor. After graduating from Southern, she attended Welch College in Nashville, Tennessee, where she again edited the school yearbook, and earned her bachelor's degree in 1973. During the period 1973-1980, Linda taught at Christian schools in Norfolk, Virginia, and Durham. In August 1980, she married James I. (Jim) Martin, a native of Pennsylvania. Although the couple came from extremely different backgrounds, they complemented each other for four decades. During the years 1980-1985, Linda and Jim lived in Georgia and South Carolina, where Linda ministered to children in a number of settings. In July 1984, in Decatur, Georgia, she gave birth to "the light of her life," James (Jay) Martin, Jr. The next year Jay, Linda and Jim returned to North Carolina, where they would reside in Durham (1985-1986), Duplin (1986-1991) and Harnett (1991-2021) Counties. God granted Linda a tremendous ability to work with children. She nurtured and taught generations of youngsters, both as a daycare teacher and administrator, through 1998. She then continued her passion for helping young people through her work at the Campbell University library, where she remained until her 2017 retirement. Linda dedicated her entire life to others, most recently tutoring children in reading and math. As a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she was extremely proud of North Carolina and her ancestors. She was a direct descendant of George Durant, widely regarded as the “Father of North Carolina,” who came to the Albemarle region in the 1660s. She also enjoyed music, singing with ensembles and serving as a pianist at a number of churches. Above all, Linda loved God; she was baptized at age eight and her faith never wavered. Most recently, she and Jim held membership at the Divine Street United Methodist Church in Dunn. In addition to Linda, Wayne and Frances produced three children: Carolyn Fields McEvers, Doris Fields Isles, and Ronnie Fields. Wayne, Frances, Doris and Ronnie all predeceased Linda. Carolyn and husband Michael of Ocoee, Florida, survive. Linda is also survived by her husband of 40 years, James (Jim) Martin, Sr. of Buies Creek, as well as her son James (Jay) Martin, Jr., and wife Chelsee of St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition to her immediate family, she was loved and deeply cared for by her nieces Kristie Hayes (Gregory) of Durham, Heather Larnach (Scott) of Edinburgh, Scotland, Kaila Wiles (Leonard) of Oxford, and her friend Lynn Pham of Benson. Funeral services will be held graveside 2 PM Thursday, February 11th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery, 1112 Kingold Blvd, Snow Hill, North Carolina. The family will receive friends on Thursday prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:30 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service, 117 NW Third St, Snow Hill, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.taylor-tyson.com.
