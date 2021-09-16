Linda Lynn Bennett passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at her home. Linda loved the Lord, her family and especially her grandchildren. She worked with the United States Department of Agriculture in the grading service for 30 years where she received several awards during her career. Linda is survived by her children, Randee Kornegay Lanier and husband Michael, Crystal Bennett and Rock Bennett; grandchildren, Noah Bennett, Miranda Kornegay, Sterling Walker, Landon Bennett, Ace Bennett and soon to be, Savannah Ponce. Visitation was held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service was held at 12 Noon on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.
