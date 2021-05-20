Lloyd Thomas “Tom” Reaves, 69, long time resident of Calypso, passed from earth to heaven Thursday afternoon, May 13, 2021, while being cared for at the home of a son. His immediate family were by his side when his soul took flight. Tom, son of the late Lloyd Wesley “Jack” and Thelma Brogden Reaves, was a member of Calypso Presbyterian Church where he was quite active. An ordained elder, he was a former choir member and former youth leader and Sunday school teacher. Too, he served on numerous boards and committees. Tom was an outstanding member of his community and used his talents and know-how for the betterment of his neighbors. To that end, he had been mayor of Calypso and was a past town board member. During his board tenure, he was appointed recreation commissioner and it was during that time that he was instrumental in the organization of Calypso Recreation which draws hundreds of area youth to the small town each spring and summer. He enjoyed a tenure of 29 years of service as a volunteer member of Calypso Fire Department. Here he served as both captain and lieutenant. Also, he was a member of Mount Olive Rescue Squad in which he held the office of captain. Tom’s working career was that of being a computer systems director and information technology manager. In this line of work, he was employed with Texfi, which became Goldtex, and it was from the County of Duplin that he retired when health issues arose. Being the avid fisherman that he was, Tom was happiest when he was in the company of his boys and grandchildren, especially so when fishing poles were in hand, and it mattered not to him or them if they were at the coast on the surf, at the local club pond, at an area creek or nearby river. Fun and fond memories were always made. The life of Tom Reaves was remembered in a service on Monday, May 17, at 2 p.m. at Tyndall Funeral Home in Mount Olive. Officiating was the Rev. Nick Nielsen. Personal reflections were shared by his son, the Rev. Dr. Tim Reaves, and by a granddaughter, Alena Reaves. Interment followed the service in the Calypso Cemetery. For those wishing to honor Tom’s life and his family with a memorial gift, please consider Calypso Presbyterian Church, PO Box 321, Calypso, NC 28325, or Calypso Fire Department, c/o Roger Davis, PO Box 56, Calypso, NC 28325. Tom is survived by a loving family which includes his wife, Meg Lewis Reaves, whom he married July 11, 1971; two sons and daughters-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Tim Reaves and Tina Reaves, and Lewis Reaves and Heather Reaves; three grandchildren, Alena Reaves, Trinity Reaves, and Tristan Reaves, all of Wilmington; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Eva Jean R. and Delano Hill, Jim Elizabeth R. Herring, and Connie R. and Stanley Outlaw, all of Mount Olive; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, James Wesley and Carol Reaves of Faison, Floyd Richard and Rene Reaves of Goldsboro, and Jill Reaves of Raleigh, widow of deceased brother, Dennis Wayne Reaves. Tom is also survived by an extended family to include numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as members of the Ed and Sallie Lewis family. A Tyndall Service.
