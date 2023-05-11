Mrs. Lois Frances Bordeaux Smith, age 90, of Kenansville, NC, left her earthly home for her eternal life on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at her home after a year of failing health. Funeral services will be held at Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services chapel in Wallace, NC on Monday May 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Deborah Summerlin. Visitation will be held after the service. Burial will be at Riverview Memorial Park in Wallace, NC the next morning at 11 a.m. Lois is preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, Walter Ivey Smith. She is survived by her beloved niece, who she and Walter raised, Alma Ann Bordeaux Henderson and husband, M. Glenn Henderson of Rose Hill, NC; Sister, Katie Ruth Bordeaux of Teachey, NC, Grandniece and "granddaughter", Valorie Roxann Henderson Taylor as well as other nieces and nephews including James Smith who took wonderful care of her lawn for her. Lois was "Nana" to Nova Leeann Taylor and Lucas Clinton Taylor, her "great grands" who she adored. Lois was born on August 19,1932 in Bladen County, NC. She was the daughter of the late Eddie Monroe and Lyda Mote Bordeaux. She is preceded in death by her loving sisters Annie Gertrude Bordeaux Tatum Norris Tatum, Selma Bordeaux Blanton, and Janet Bordeaux Spearman Lanier and brothers Adolphus Fletcher Bordeaux, Leo Bradley Bordeaux, and Floyd Wilson Bordeaux. She attended school in Elizabethtown and in Penderlea, NC. She married the love of her life Walter Ivey Smith of Wallace, NC on November 5, 1957. From the beginning of their marriage, Lois and Walter cared for her dad, Eddie, until his passing. When her brother Floyd and wife, Mattie needed assistance with their daughter, Ann, Lois and Walter stepped up to the plate and raised Ann for 15 years until they were able to resume their parenting duties. After Walter's untimely death, Lois joined the workforce and started working at Duplin General Hospital, now Vidant Duplin Hospital in housekeeping. She never learned to drive, so she walked everyday to work from her home unless a friend picked her up when weather did not allow. Like most folks born of modest means, she had a tireless work ethic and retired after 25 years of service. Lois worked at Kenansville Baptist Church many years in the nursery and many folks in Kenansville remember how much she loved and cared for their children. She found much pleasure in listening to Southern Gospel Music. She also loved nature and enjoyed flowers and watching deer and birds in her yard. She was loved and respected by her community, her church, and especially her family. Lois had many friends at the senior center in Kenansville where she often had lunch. She was a woman of great faith and a steadfast member of the UMC in Kenansville where she faithfully attended as long as her health allowed. Rather than flowers, family encourages a contribution in her memory to Children Home Society, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415.
