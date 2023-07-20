Lois (Herring) Edgerton

Lois Edgerton, whose love has guided and inspired three generations, died July 8, 2023 in Wilmington, NC. She was 92. Born on Feb. 14, 1931, to Stephen Almond and Carmen Kirby Herring, Lois Carmen grew up with her brother, Gene Kirby in rural Duplin County, NC. She met Thomas Colston Edgerton in Wallace, NC and they were married July 5, 1952. She graduated with a degree in education from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, then known as Women’s College. Lois and Thomas had a life of adventure, not least of all because they had three boys. From Brooklyn, NY to Summit, NJ and North Carolina, they moved to Caracas, Venezuela in 1965. They embraced a new culture and a life abroad in a time when the world was a bigger place and home felt far away. In 1969, they moved to Bogotá, Colombia, where Lois’s love was a constant support for her children who had become accustomed to change. After moving back to Charlotte, NC in 1971 and then to Darien, CT they pursued another international opportunity in Mexico City. In 1979 they returned to the US, eventually returning home to Wallace in 1981 and subsequent retirement. Lois instilled in her sons a sense of hard work, humor and humility that they’ve endeavored to pass down to their children and grandchildren. Her home-cooked meals united her family and brought comfort to friends in need. Her competitive spirit at the bridge table was but the conduit for friendships she cherished at all stages of life. She was a trusted confidant for her neighbors at Cambridge Village in Wilmington and the friends and family who sought her counsel. Her quiet but constant faith in God formed the foundation of her family and her 63-year marriage with Thomas, who preceded her in death in March 2016. Their partnership had multiplied the joy that each of them brought to both the mundane and the special moments of life. Their marriage served as an example for many through their love for one another, and their countless acts of service within their communities. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Stephen and Martha Edgerton of Wilmington, NC, Art and Ann Edgerton of Pinehurst, NC, and Eric and Sharon Edgerton of Indialantic, FL; her grandchildren and their spouses: Taylor and Barron Glenn of Wilmington, Anna and James Tinker of Takoma Park, MD, Spencer Edgerton of Durham, NC, Colston and Jessica Edgerton of Wilmington, Paisley and Eric Carpenter of Melbourne, FL, Jordan Edgerton of Melbourne, Michael Church of Wilmington and Amanda Church and Devin Kerrigan of Charleston, SC; and her great-grandchildren: Corinne, Walker, Thomas, Brad, Owen, Wren, Cora and Eloise. She will also be dearly missed by her nieces and nephew who continually provided additional love and support. A service to celebrate the life of Lois Edgerton will be held at Wallace Presbyterian Church on July 15 at 3:00 p.m., and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Lois’s memory be made to Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 West Main Street, Wallace, NC 28466.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Fastest growing town in Duplin County seeks residents input
- Beulaville man in critical condition after been struck by NCSHP vehicle
- North Duplin junior wins Miss High School America
- Faison man gets more than 30 years for murder
- Thelma Adell Brown James
- All-Way Stop Coming to Duplin County Intersection
- Drug trafficker gets 10 years in prison
- Crown apprenticeship program gives students a head start after graduation
- Warsaw resident voices concerns, questions responsibility for picking up strays
- Juneteenth serves as a time for continued commitment to community service for Warsaw organization