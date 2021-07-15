Lynn Thomas Hall, 64, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on July 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Lynn served the communities of Indian River County as a Northwestern Mutual Financial Planner for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife Caprice, his brothers Leslie (Linda) and Lloyd (Rachel) and their families and his granddaughter, Kaylee. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Jessie (Sanderson) Hall and his son, Robert Thomas Hall. Visitation will be held from 9:00am - 10:00am followed by a Memorial Service on July 31,2021 at Christ Church located at 667 20th Street Vero Beach, Florida 32960. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The United Way of Indian River County; which will be designated specifically to Children's Services; or to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
