Margaret (Peggy) Brice Cates passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro. She was born November 20, 1934 in Chester, SC, daughter of John (Blue) and Marguerite Brice. She was baptized at Purity Presbyterian Church, later joining her mother on the organ and piano in worship there. Peggy was a 1956 graduate of Queens College in Charlotte, was active in student life and served as student body president. She moved to Faison in 1958. She served as a town commissioner and as an Elder, Sunday School teacher, youth group advisor and long-time organist at Faison Presbyterian Church. She was an honorary lifetime member of the Women of the Church. Peggy taught piano to many children and a few adults around Faison, some of whom even practiced. She was a wicked tennis player and a card-counting bridge player. Foremost, she was a faithful child of God. Peggy is survived by her daughter Laura Cates Robbins (Kevin) of Lockport, NY and their daughters Margaret Montgomery (Steve) of Wayne, PA; Mary Rachel Robbins of Reston, VA; Anna Robbins of Downers Grove, IL. Also son John Cates (Janee) of Southern Pines, NC and their sons Brice Cates (Taylor) of Jacksonville, NC; Robert Cates of Jackson, WY. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son Charles Cates. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Faison Presbyterian Church, 507 West Main Street, Faison. The family will receive friends afterwards in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faison Presbyterian Church, PO Box 160, Faison, NC 28341 or to Faison Fire & Rescue, 108 SW Center Street, Faison, NC 28341. The family thanks Buffie Barnett, Barbara Millard, Pam Hamm, Jamie Myers, Vickie Wiggins, Julia Williams, Mary Applins and Linda Wilkins for their care and companionship in the home over these recent years. They also thank Faison Fire and Rescue for their frequent visits to the home which were usually followed by a ride down to Kenansville. Peggy knew she was blessed, especially for living in a community that took such good care of her. She was deeply grateful. Online condolences may be family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.
