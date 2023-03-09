Margaret Wells "Peggy" Stallings

Mrs Margaret (Peggy) Hall Stallings, age 86 of Wallace, NC, left her earthly home for her eternal life on Friday, February 24th 2023 in her home. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Wallace, on Wednesday, March 1st conducted by Al Thompson. Burial will be at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery . Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 on Tuesday, February 28th at Padgett Funeral Home Chapel. Peggy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Dewey Stallings. She is survived by her loving children, Franklin Darwin Stallings and wife Bethany of Waxhaw, NC, and Beth Stallings Moore and husband Greg of Teachey, NC. Peggy has 4 grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Moore married to John Barry Hutchens, Matthew Phillip Moore, Austin Franklin Stallings, and Ivey Elizabeth Stallings. She has 2 great grandchildren Mary Wells and John Calhoun Hutchens. Brother in law John Stallings Jr, and several nieces and nephews. Peggy was born on October 31, 1936 in Harrells, NC. She was the daughter of the late Fred Fitzhugh and Margaret Elizabeth Hall of Harrells, NC. She is preceded in death by her loving sisters Joyce Hall Forbes, and Mary Alice Hall Singletary. She was a graduate of Franklin High School in Harrells, NC. She loved playing basketball in her younger years. In 1955, she married the love of her life Dewey Stallings. A year later they had their first child, Franklin "Darwin" Stallings. In 1958 their daughter Beth Stallings Moore was born. Peggy had a love for flowers and started her flower shop in their home in Wallace in 1962. She had her garage transitioned into a flower shop, where Peggy made many arrangements for many years. She then outgrew the garage, and opened her shop in Wallace in 1984. Not only was she a talented floral designer, she was an amazing cook. Nothing made her happier than having her kitchen full of family and friends. She loved working in her yard, and always took pride making it beautiful. Peggy and Dewey spent lots of time at the beach, and have had a beach getaway in Topsail Beach for many years. Peggy had an amazing sense of humor with a laugh that would light up a room. She was loved and respected by her community, her church, and especially by her family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wallace. Pallbearers are Mike Stallings, Michael Judge, Jonathan Tew, Robert Graves, Douglas Tew, and Luke Walls
