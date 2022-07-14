Maria Catherine “Catbird” Wells, 58, of Wallace, North Carolina, passed away peacefully, July 2nd, 2022 at Novant Pender in Burgaw after a lengthy illness. Cathy was a special child, adopted at birth by the most wonderful parents she could ever have ask for. She had such a uniqueness and truly was an amazing gift to all who crossed her path in life. If she met you, she never forgot your name and would ask how your children or pets were and just cared about everybody. As a young child, she loved going to school, church, birthday parties and she always looked forward to participating in Special Olympics. She was so proud to win ribbons for her athletic ability. She loved to run, swing at the playground and riding her bicycle around the neighborhood. Cathy grew up in a great neighborhood and enjoyed visiting all of her friends. She always had a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She did love a Coca-Cola, Chinese food and shrimp, chocolate, babies, teddy bears and the one and only Mickey Mouse, but she loved her family most of all. She was always asking about all of her cousins and wanted to know everything going on with family and friends. And she always believed in Santa Claus and the Easter bunny… And they always delivered. “Catbird” loved to sing and always having a radio in her room was a must. Whether it was singing in church (no hymnal required, she knew all the words) or riding with her brother with the radio turned up. She sang like an angel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Potter Wells and Lena Chestnutt Wells of Wallace, her aunts and uncles, Dr. D.L. Wells Jr. and Winnifred Townsend Wells of Wallace, and Raymond Chestnutt and Vicky Chestnut of Raleigh. She is survived by her hero, her brother, Stacy Alan Wells of Wallace and many cousins, including DeLeon (Leon) Wells and wife Jewel of Wallace, David Wells and wife Carolyn of Hollywood, California and Judy Chestnutt and husband Fred Murhammer of Manhattan, New York. And again, she loved all of her cousins including Townson and Ansley,Liam, Battle, Julianne and Jemma, Myra Grace and Mackey, Walker and Anna Jack. She also had much love for a special friend who cared so much for her, Charlene Meshaw. A celebration of Cathy‘s life was held on Saturday, July 9th at the Wallace Presbyterian Church on Main Street. Reverend Dr. Philip Gladden presiding. Visitation at 10 a.m. in the Currie building and service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. and burial followed at the Rockfish cemetery. Pallbearers were William David Blanchard, Townson Wells, Scott Emwalle, Dean Butts, Fred Burroughs and John Montford. Donations may be made, in her memory to her church she loved to attend, Wallace Presbyterian church.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Norwood Karroll Teachey
- Duplin County Animal Care Control and Adoption Facility project moves forward
- Phinite Field Day brings new revenue resource to farmers
- LCPS Principal’s List and Honor Roll
- Duplin County adopts FY22-23 budget
- Southern Wayne High football coach visits Mount Olive Rotary
- Kick start: Lon Teachey's foot, work ethic, academics drive him to Mars Hill
- ‘Pookies’ have unique father-son connection
- Celebrate 4th of July at the Duplin Events Center
- Greenevers holds public hearing to discuss town's comprehensive plan