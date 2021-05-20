Marion Leo Cavenaugh, 89, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, NC. Leo was born May 27, 1931 in Pender County to the late Carroll Isaiah Cavenaugh and Eva Albertson Cavenaugh. Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Wanda Strickland Cavenaugh of the home; son, Carroll Leo Cavenaugh of Magnolia; daughter, Marion Jeanine Cavenaugh of Magnolia; a special niece Phyllis Carter of Wake Forest and his feline companions cece (aka Fat Cat) and Magnum (aka Tom). Leo proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After leaving the Army, Leo began working at J P Stevens Textiles in Wallace, NC. He continued his employment for 39 years when he suffered a heart attack and was forced to retire. His biggest hobby was working on lawn mowers. He was known as the "Lawn Mower Man" and had the reputation that "if he couldn't fix it, then it just couldn't be fixed." This hobby continued until a surgery forced him to stop at the age of 84. Everyday of the week Leo and his wife could be seen eating lunch at BoJangle's of Warsaw. They had their own special table and the employee's always knew Mr. Leo's order. Leo's favorite passtime was sitting on the front porch in his favorite rocking chair throwing his hand up at every passing car. In 1994 Leo was diagnosed with Basal Cell Carcinoma which resulted in his face becoming severely disfigured. He was a very strong and brave man because he never acted like his condition bothered him and he never complained. He always looked forward to Duplin County's Relay For Life event each year where he would proudly walk the survivor's lap. He also enjoyed the Survivor's Banquet where he was known as the "Rainbow Man" because he wanted each finger painted a different color for his handprint on the Survivor's Banner. After a 27 year battle, cancer finally won. A graveside service was held 2:00 pm, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Devotional Gardens, Warsaw, NC.
