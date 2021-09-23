Mark Stuart Davis, 58, of Magnolia, NC, was born on July 2, 1963, in Duplin County. He was the son of Earl Clayton Davis, Sr., and Sylvia Joy Johnson Davis of Rose Hill. Mark was preceded in death by his grandson, Cohen Davis. Surviving, in addition to his loving parents, is his best friend and wife of 33 years, Terri Henderson Davis; his sons, Owen Davis and wife, Alyssa of Harrells, Ruffin Davis and fiancée, Brooke Hudson of Chinquapin and Decatur Davis and wife, Taylor of Rose Hill; grandsons, Aiden Davis, Ezra Davis, Eli Davis, Waylon Davis, Holden Davis, Dawson Weeks and Logan Weeks; brothers, Earl Clayton Davis, Jr. and wife, Daye of Rose Hill, Bizzell Davis and wife, Morgan of Warsaw and Marvin Davis of Warsaw; sisters, Ila Davis of Warsaw and Jackie Herring and husband, Paul of Rose Hill; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends that loved Mark dearly. Mark was a devoted husband and loving son, father, grandfather, and brother. He found great joy in the simplest things, but his greatest joy was spending time with family. Being a very resourceful, but conservative ("tight") man, Mark worked very hard and enjoyed working to provide for his family. He enjoyed traveling, and riding his "Harley", but more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Mark loved life and lived it to its fullest. He and Terri were not just husband and wife, they were a team, who worked together in everything that came their way. Mark's life and joy was Terri and their boys, and of course, their grandsons. He was a friend to all, a big, strong yet gentle and loving man who would give the shirt off his back to those in need. Mark will surely be missed but treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at CrossRoads Baptist Church, in Harrells with Pastor Earl Smith and Pastor Sammy Shepard officiating. Visitation was held from 10:00a.m. to 10:30a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the church. The family had a private committal service at Davis Family Cemetery. Casketbearers were Luke Davis, Clay Davis, Brenton Hatcher, Ronald Wilson, James Hall and Carl Fussell. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Oxford Orphanage, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or online at https://mhc-oxford.org/donate-now/. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC 910-285-4005.
