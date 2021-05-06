Mary Teresa Scott, 65, of Warsaw, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 after an extended illness of multiple myeloma. A native of Duplin County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Manly Scott and Angela Sanzone Scott. She graduated from Central Carolina Community College as a Vet Tech. and also from Sampson Community College with a business degree. In her spare time, she enjoyed flower gardening, camping and kayaking. Left to cherish her memory is her significant other, Michael Baysden of Richlands; sisters, Linda (Roger) Cherry of Warsaw and Joan Foster of Wallace; and brothers, Richard (Nan) of Warsaw and Joseph (Sarah) of Las Vegas, NV. Per her wishes, her body was bequeathed to UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine. Burial will be in Onslow Memorial Park. No services planned. Arrangements are entrusted to Coastal Cremation and Funeral Care of Jacksonville.