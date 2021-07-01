Mrs. Maude Stuart Forlaw departed her earthly life to her heavenly home on the afternoon of Friday, June 25, 2021 while at Croatan Village Assisted Living in New Bern, NC. Born in Wake County on July 16, 1927, she is the daughter of the late John Cleveland and Elsie Auman Stuart. She is also preceded in death by her husband--William "Billy" Haines Forlaw and her son-in-law--Ronnie Michael Watson. Left to cherish her memory are her children--Amelia Forlaw Surratt and husband John of Clinton, Anne Forlaw Watson of New Bern, and John Forlaw of Wilmington; grandchildren--Ginger Surratt Shields and husband Chris of Greensboro, Johnathan William Surratt and wife Robin of Chicago, Susan Watson Leary and husband Mark of New Bern, and Marshall Glenn Watson and wife Stefanie of New Bern; great grandchildren--Maria, Amelia, and Alex Shields + Emma, Nathan, and Grant Leary + Haines, Caleb, and Clara Watson. After her marriage to Mr. Forlaw, they lived in the Cornwallis Road area of Teachey where they chose to raise their family. He worked in agriculture and she worked as a legal secretary and then as an insurance secretary for thirty-five years. A long-standing member of the Rockfish Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir. She enjoyed reading, singing, dancing with Billy, playing bridge, working in the garden, and walking around the farm. Her greatest earthly love was for family and friends. A service to celebrate her life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Rockfish Presbyterian Church, 6270 South NC Hwy 41, Wallace, NC 28466. Family greeted friends one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Interment followed in Rockfish Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family asks that, rather then floral arrangement, a contribution be considered to the Rockfish Presbyterian Church Cemetery Inc., Post Office Box 247, Wallace, NC 28466. Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the Forlaw family.
