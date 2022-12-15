Maurice Wilton Kelley, 50, of Wallace left this earthly life way too soon on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born on January 26, 1972, in New Hanover County; the son of Betty Teachey Kelley of Wallace and the late Reverend Larry Kelley. Maurice was also predeceased by is father-in-law, Curly Watkins. Maurice was a graduate of Wallace-Rose Hill High School and a member of Northeast Volunteer Fire Department. Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his best friend and wife of 25 years, Carol Watkins Kelley; sons, Briley Kelley (Haley) and Brailan Kelley, of Wallace; daughter, Brianna Kelley (Logan) of Wallace; brother, Richard "Ricky" T. Kelley (Teresa); sister, Susan K. Rivenbark (Scottie); all of Wallace; nephews, Brandon Kelley (Sarah), Matthew Rivenbark (Kaitlin), Dylan Rivenbark (Sydney), Dustin Watkins (Ashley), and Layton Watkins (McCausey); nieces, Courtney Hollingsworth (Justin) and Maggianna Rivenbark; great nephews and nieces, Isaac Kelley, Lydia Kelley, Hayes Rivenbark, Rowan Rivenbark Scotland Rivenbark; brother-in-law, Chris Watkins (Kelly); sister-in-law, Clarissa Watkins; mother-in-law, Catherine Watkins and numerous extended family and friends that loved Maurice dearly. Maurice was a loving husband and caring son, brother and uncle who loved his family very much. He was a simple man who enjoyed being outside, whether it be in the woods logging, mud racing or at the beach floundering. Maurice loved people and he never met a stranger. He was a friend to all and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. Being very talented, he could run every piece of equipment pertaining to logging and construction. Maurice was a great cook and was known as the "Brisket Man". Maurice was the kind of friend that everyone needs. He was loyal, honest, and loved everyone unconditionally. Maurice will surely be missed but cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Funeral service was held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel with Pastor George "Buster" Price and Pastor Brandon Kelley officiating. The family receive friends from 11:00am to 12 Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial followed the funeral service in Little Pin Hook Cemetery, Teachey, NC. Casketbearers were Justin Price, Brandon Kelley, Matthew Rivenbark, Justin Hollingsworth, Gavin Herring, Dustin Watkins, Dylan Rivenbark and Layton Watkins. Honorary casketbearer was "Hollywood". In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be given to Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home, PO Box 339, Wallace, NC 28466 to help with Maurice's funeral expenses. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Wallace, NC.
