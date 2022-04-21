Mildred (Brinson) Hussey Wallace - Mildred Brinson Hussey, 91, of Wallace, NC, peacefully passed away at her home on April 16, 2022, six months after the death of her husband William L. "Bill" Hussey. She was born on June 12, 1930, the third of seven children born to Alton and Estelle Hunter Brinson of Beulaville. She is preceded in death by sisters Macy, Margaret, and Mable, and brother Malcolm Joseph. She is survived by her sisters Mary Miesse and husband Don, Mona Grella and husband Carmine "Chick", sister-in-law Debbie Brinson, and many nieces and nephews and their families- all of whom remember "Aunt Mildred" and "Uncle Bill" with love, kindness and great affection. Mildred married Bill Hussey on March 4,1950. The couple, married for 71 years until his death on October 28, 2021, had two children, Jimmy Hussey who died in 1969 and Faye Hussey who lives with her husband John Pridgen in Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Georgia Lee Hussey of Portland, Oregon. Mildred and Bill loved Wallace as well as all the members of this community. Although it would be a truly herculean task to mention all the people who meant so much to Mildred and Bill, it did seem appropriate that this obituary mention a few of the most long lasting, special relations that meant so much to the couple. Mildred and Bill enjoyed a very special relationship with the Oswald family that lasted for so many years. Ann Davis and Gary Weaver, and Mary Hart and Michael Blackburn and their children, Mary Lila and Lizzie-O. Mildred and Bill thought of Mary Lila and Lizzie-O as their own grandchildren, and the girls returned that love to Nana and Poppy as well by thinking of them as substitute grandparents for Sonny and Anntilla Oswald. Mildred graduated from Shaw University and for decades was actively involved with programs designed for and committed to the betterment of those less fortunate than herself. She organized the first Head Start Center in Wallace. She and Bill petitioned friends and community members for everything from building repairs to food and clothes for the children she served. She often brought these children to her home to be sure they were properly fed, bathed, clothed and taught. Over the years, she maintained relationships with these children and followed their lives with interest, concern, and affection. Later she recruited and taught high school dropouts in order to help them attain their GED diploma and find employment. Even after fifty years, practically everywhere she went, she was greeted by people she had helped throughout her many years of service. Frequently if they did not recognize her first, she would approach them to ask how they were doing, to tell them they were remembered, and she always offered them words of encouragement and wisdom, as well as telling them how proud she was of them. As a wife and mother, Mildred tirelessly and fearlessly protected, loved and nourished the members of her immediate and extended families. This obituary would be remiss if it did not mention her love of cooking and entertaining. Mildred became a member of Wallace United Methodist Church when she married Bill. She was interred in a private graveside ceremony at Riverview Cemetery, Willard, NC. Those on staff of the Kenansville office of Vidant Hospice were instrumental in making it possible for the last days of both Mildred and Bill Hussey to be spent at home in the company of family and friends. It is hoped that contributions be made in their memory to this wonderful organization at Vidant Hospice, 750 S. Kenansville Bypass, Kenansville, NC 28349. The lives of Mildred and Bill Hussey will be remembered later with a memorial celebration at their home at a date to be determined. Those who wish to celebrate and remember this remarkable couple, their love for family and friends as well as their love for, and commitment to this community will be welcome.
