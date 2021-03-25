Milton James Bradshaw, age 89, of Rose Hill, left this earthly life for his eternal rest on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was born on February 9, 1932 in Duplin County; the son of the late Dewey and Olivia Murphy Bradshaw. Milton was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Doris Smith Bradshaw; brothers, Raymond Bradshaw and Samuel Bradshaw. Milton served his country honorably in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Island Creek Baptist Church. Surviving to cherish his memory is his son, Michael Bradshaw of Rose Hill, sister, Jean B. Baker of Fayetteville; nieces, Shirley Bradshaw, Kay Jenkins, Ann Rose, Susan Tyree and Dreama Bradshaw; great nieces and nephews, Ray Bradshaw, David and Kathy Bradshaw and their children, Izzy and Davis, Shelia Marshall and Jacob Bradshaw; his constant canine companion, “Molly” and numerous extended family and friends. Milton was a devoted father and caring uncle and brother who loved his family dearly. He was a simple man who was loved and respected by all who knew him. Being a hard worker, he owned and operated his construction/house moving business for over 60 years. Milton loved people and was loved in return. He was humble and totally selfless. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting rabbits and deer, and watching football. Most of all he loved the Lord, his family and his church family. He also cherished the bond that he and his nephew, Davis shared. Milton will surely be missed, and treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew Milton. Graveside service with Military Honors were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery, Wallace, NC. His pastor, the Reverend Dr. Ronald Ginn officiated the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family by selecting our Tribute Wall above. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC, 910-285-4005.
