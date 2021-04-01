Myrtle Knowles Beard, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home in Kenansville attended by her loving and caring family. Myrtle was born in Warsaw, Duplin County, June 8, 1933, to the late Edwin Carr Knowles and Sarah Ezzell Knowles. She grew up in Warsaw and attended the Warsaw schools which created many fond memories. In July 1951 she married Paul Beard Sr. and moved to Fayetteville where Paul was stationed in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg. After Paul was discharged from the Army they continued to live in Fayetteville for many years before moving to Elizabeth City and later in life moved back to her home town of Warsaw for retirement. Her last four years were spent living in Kenansville with her daughter Connie, and husband Woody, and their faithful dog Ollie for whom Myrtle had a special fondness and always shared part of her breakfast biscuit. She was a loving believer of God and showed her Christian faith by her practicing the Serenity Prayer throughout her life. She loved her family with an extra special love shown for her grandchildren, many of whom she helped care for and taught them many values of life. And of course she loved spoiling her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her three daughters, Connie Beard Brinson (husband Woody) of Kenansville, Laura Beard Beaver (husband Mike) of Wakefield VA, and Mary Ella Beard of Fayetteville, and a son Paul Beard Jr. (wife Brenda) of Fayetteville; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother Ernest “Buddy” Knowles of Warsaw; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents, Myrtle was predeceased by her husband Paul Beard Sr. to whom she was married for 46 years prior to his death in 1997; sisters Dolly Knowles Carroll and Willie Knowles Minshew; brother Edwin Carr Knowles, Jr.; grandchildren Amy Mitchell and Darrel Wilson; great-grandson Michael Bean; and great-great-grandson Sawyer Francis. A memorial service celebrating her life was held at Community Funeral Home in Warsaw on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM and burial followed at Lafayette Memorial Park, 2301 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, at 3:00 PM. Flowers are welcome. However donations in her memory are encouraged to be made to Duplin County Senior Center, c/o Duplin County Services for the Aged, PO Box 928, Kenansville, NC 28349 or Home Health and Hospice Inc. (3HC), 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534, both of which provided services to Myrtle and her family which enabled her to remain at home during her last months, or a meaningful charity of one’s choice.
