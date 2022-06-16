Nancy Taylor Howerton Chesnutt, 92, passed into the loving arms of her God Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Memorial service will be held at 7 PM, Tuesday, June 7th at The First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Goldsboro with Rev. Bill Rose officiating. Interment will be held at 5 PM, Wednesday, June 8th at Clinton City Cemetery/Springvale Cemetery, 103 Raiford St., Clinton. The family will receive friends one hour before the memorial service at the church and at other times at the home of her son, David Chesnutt MD at 405 Reynolda Place in Goldsboro. Nancy, born February 3, 1930, in Durham County, was the daughter of the late John Byron Howerton and Frances Alston Howerton. Nancy moved to Turkey, NC, in 1953, after marrying her husband in 1951. She more recently lived with her son David in Goldsboro. Nancy was a secretary and receptionist with Sampson Community College. She made many friends and encouraged many students while at the College. She was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Goldsboro. Nancy was a 70-year member of Dunn Chapter 59 Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Nicholas Chesnutt, Sr., and her brother John Byron Howerton, Jr. Nancy was a deeply devoted Christian. She spent her life loving and caring for her family and serving others. She enjoyed His Radio (contemporary Christian music) as well as classical music. Survivors include her son David Chesnutt, MD, of Goldsboro and son Charles Nicholas Chesnutt, Jr., and wife Martha of Turkey, grandchildren Charles Nicholas Chesnutt, III, and Caroline Chesnutt and a special nephew Richard Keith “Dick” Chesnutt of Blowing Rock. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1110 The First Church Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534, the Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534, or the Living Hope Adoption Agency, 449 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Washington, PA 19034. The family would like to express appreciation to the outpouring of love and support from the Whaley/Jordan/Williamson/Lancaster family, the First Pentecostal Holiness Church, the caretakers who helped with Nancy’s care, and many friends including the Garden Walk community. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com
