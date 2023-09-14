Norman Earl Hanchey, 80, of Wallace passed from this earthly life to his eternal rest on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 12, 1943, in Duplin County; the son of the late Norman Lee and Virginia Mae Cavenaugh Hanchey. Earl was also preceded in death by his brother Emmett Hanchey. Mr. Hanchey served in US National Guard and was a life-long member of Northeast Free Will Baptist Church. Surviving to cherish his memory is his soul mate and belove wife of 58 years, Glenda Faye Brinson Hanchey of the home; his children, Karen Diane Merritt and husband Jeff of Surf City, Shana Renee Edwards and husband Danny of Goldsboro, Dana Earl Smith and husband D.J. of Pink Hill and Darian Lee Hanchey and wife Anabelle of Warsaw; grandchildren, Katie Davidson and husband Zach, John Merritt, Kristen Merritt, Emily Smith and husband Alex, Lea Patterson and husband Zac, Alaina Williams and husband Shane, Jonathan Edwards, Hillary Hill and husband Michael, Bailey Smith, Kenly Long and husband Bryan, LeAnna Hanchey, Alyssa Hanchey and Preston Hanchey; great grandchildren, Shepherd Davidson, Sunny Grace Davidson, Hayden Rose Williams, Gracie Edwards, Banner Patterson, Isaac Long, Jennings Long and little baby Smith on-the-way; sister-in-law, Peggy Hunt and husband John of Wallace; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Earl will also be missed by his canine companions, Rufus and Effie and his feline friend, Tiger. Earl was a loving husband and caring father, grandfather and great grandfather and friend. He enjoyed the simplest things in life, but his greatest joy was his family. Earl was a hard worker all his life. He was a farmer and also worked for UPS for over thirty years. Earl was a kind, sweet and humble man whose word as his bond. With his dry sense of humor and his mischievous ways, he was a delight to be around. Some may say Earl was a mama's boy because he loved his mother dearly. Earl had another true love, Faye, who he enjoyed spending life with, raising children together and going on trips. He also liked to fish and spend time with family and friends. Earl will surely be missed but treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Funeral service was held at 3pm on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel. The family received friends from 2pm to 3pm at the funeral home. Burial followed the service at Riverview Memorial Park in Watha, NC. Casketbearers were Preston Hanchey, John Merritt, Zach Davidson, Alex Smith, Shane Williams and Michael Hill. Memorial gifts may be sent to Northeast FWB Church-Building Fund, 169 Hanchey Road, Wallace, NC 28466. You may send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace
